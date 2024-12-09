Left Menu

Swift Rebel Victory Ended Assad's Rule Amidst Regional Turmoil

Syria's opposition executed a surprise offensive that toppled President Bashar al-Assad after 13 years of civil war. The campaign, spearheaded by HTS and led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani, received tacit Turkish approval. Assad's weakened alliances with Russia and Iran contributed to the regime's swift downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:48 IST
Syria's opposition forces, emboldened by years of war and strategic alliances, recently dismantled the long-standing regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the offensive took Syrian and international observers by surprise as it swiftly captured Aleppo and marched towards Damascus.

The operation, initiated with tacit approval from Turkey, capitalized on Assad's vulnerabilities. The Syrian army's demoralization and the distracted allegiance of key allies such as Russia and Iran, who struggled with conflicts elsewhere, allowed rebels to advance with unprecedented speed and coordination.

This rapid unraveling of Assad's regime marks a significant geopolitical shift. Turkey emerges as a dominant influence in Syria, while Iran faces diminished regional sway. Meanwhile, Ankara's concerns pivot towards managing refugee flows and curbing the influence of Kurdish groups in the region. The once stalwart support from Hezbollah also weakened, further isolating Assad.

