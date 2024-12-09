Supreme Court Steps In: Boost for Delhi's Green Future
The Supreme Court has proposed appointing an agency to improve Delhi's dwindling green cover. An amicus curiae has been asked to suggest potential agencies by the next hearing. Despite prior directives, progress on enhancing the city's greenery has been unsatisfactory, prompting the court's intervention.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court took a significant step on Monday by proposing the appointment of an agency dedicated to enhancing Delhi's depleting green cover.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih has called upon senior advocate A D N Rao, serving as the amicus curiae in the case, to propose potential agencies by December 18, the next scheduled hearing.
The court expressed dissatisfaction with the current progress towards addressing the issue, stating that the expected measures had not been met. Therefore, an agency was necessary to suggest practical solutions for expanding Delhi's greenery. The court's directive follows a lack of visible advancement after its earlier orders to the Delhi government and civic authorities to devise comprehensive greenery enhancement plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)