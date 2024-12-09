Supreme Court Steps In: Boost for Delhi's Green Future

The Supreme Court took a significant step on Monday by proposing the appointment of an agency dedicated to enhancing Delhi's depleting green cover.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih has called upon senior advocate A D N Rao, serving as the amicus curiae in the case, to propose potential agencies by December 18, the next scheduled hearing.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the current progress towards addressing the issue, stating that the expected measures had not been met. Therefore, an agency was necessary to suggest practical solutions for expanding Delhi's greenery. The court's directive follows a lack of visible advancement after its earlier orders to the Delhi government and civic authorities to devise comprehensive greenery enhancement plans.

