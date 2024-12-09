Left Menu

AIADMK Challenges Tamil Nadu Legislative Amendments

The AIADMK opposed two legislative Bills in the Tamil Nadu assembly, which include amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Act and Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act. The opposition voiced concerns about the extension of special officers' tenures in market committees and new provisions for an entertainment tax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:48 IST
The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has voiced its dissent against two Bills introduced in the legislative assembly. These Bills include an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, and changes to the Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act of 2017.

A key point of contention for the AIADMK is the Bill related to farm produce, which seeks to extend the tenure of special officers overseeing market committees in Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore, and Theni for an additional year. This was met with opposition by AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy.

Additionally, the AIADMK opposed the proposed amendment to the entertainment tax act, which aims to levy a ten percent charge on tickets for various events, including those conducted by educational institutions. The legislative Bills are scheduled for adoption on December 10.

