AIADMK Challenges Tamil Nadu Legislative Amendments

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has voiced its dissent against two Bills introduced in the legislative assembly. These Bills include an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, and changes to the Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act of 2017.

A key point of contention for the AIADMK is the Bill related to farm produce, which seeks to extend the tenure of special officers overseeing market committees in Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore, and Theni for an additional year. This was met with opposition by AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy.

Additionally, the AIADMK opposed the proposed amendment to the entertainment tax act, which aims to levy a ten percent charge on tickets for various events, including those conducted by educational institutions. The legislative Bills are scheduled for adoption on December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)