Putin Offers Halt to Ukraine Invasion

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to cease the ongoing invasion of Ukraine at its current front line. This gesture is part of initiatives aimed at achieving a peace agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by the Financial Times.

During a recent meeting with Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy, in St Petersburg, Putin proposed that Russia could forgo its claims to territories in four partially occupied Ukrainian regions. These regions are currently under Kyiv's administration, highlighting a potential breakthrough in the prolonged conflict.

The offer, disclosed by individuals acquainted with the discussions, marks a potential shift in Russia's policy towards Ukraine. Observers suggest that this development could pave the way for more substantial peace negotiations, though political dynamics remain tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)