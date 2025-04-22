Saket Residents Rally Against Environmental Neglect on Earth Day

On Earth Day, hundreds of residents in South Delhi's Saket took to the streets to protest against the deteriorating civic and environmental conditions in their neighborhood.

Led by the Federation of RWAs-Saket, the march aimed to spotlight issues stemming from official neglect, with a focus on untreated sewage being dumped into stormwater drains.

Residents argue that this poses environmental hazards, health risks, and violates public sanitation norms. The drains, which also carry waste from neighboring areas, exacerbate the problem, underscoring the urgent need for municipal intervention.

