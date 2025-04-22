Saket Residents Rally Against Environmental Neglect on Earth Day
Residents of Saket, South Delhi, protested on Earth Day against environmental deterioration. The Federation of RWAs-Saket highlighted concerns about untreated sewage in stormwater drains, causing odours and health risks. The protest aimed to raise awareness about issues resulting from official neglect and demand improved public sanitation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
On Earth Day, hundreds of residents in South Delhi's Saket took to the streets to protest against the deteriorating civic and environmental conditions in their neighborhood.
Led by the Federation of RWAs-Saket, the march aimed to spotlight issues stemming from official neglect, with a focus on untreated sewage being dumped into stormwater drains.
Residents argue that this poses environmental hazards, health risks, and violates public sanitation norms. The drains, which also carry waste from neighboring areas, exacerbate the problem, underscoring the urgent need for municipal intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement