Mystery Surrounds CEO's Murder in Manhattan: A Hunt for Justice

New York City police continue to hunt for the man who fatally shot Brian Thompson, a UnitedHealth executive, outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The killing last week has sparked an intense manhunt across the city.

Thompson, aged 50, was attacked at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday as he walked towards a Hilton hotel. Surveillance footage showed the assailant approaching him from behind and firing multiple shots. The suspect, seen wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack, fled the scene on a bicycle, later seen leaving Central Park on the Upper West Side.

Despite a significant collection of evidence, including fingerprints, DNA, and camera footage tracking the suspect's movements, police have yet to identify him. Authorities released photos of the suspect and offered a joint reward totaling $60,000 for information leading to his capture. Meanwhile, the motive remains unclear, but sources suggest Thompson was deliberately targeted due to his role in the insurance industry.

