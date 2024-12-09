Man Questioned in Connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Authorities in central Pennsylvania have detained a man for questioning related to last week's murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as confirmed by multiple media outlets on Monday.

The man was identified at a McDonald's in Altoona by a patron who recognized him from descriptions of the suspected killer, according to CNN reports. Altoona police discovered the suspect in possession of a firearm, silencer, and false identification cards, items consistent with those used by the assailant, as per network information. The New York Times reports one of the fake IDs matched what the suspect used to book a hostel in Manhattan prior to the shooting.

He is currently facing local charges, potentially tied to presenting fake identification to authorities. New York detectives are en route to Altoona for further questioning, as reported by the Times. The New York and Altoona police departments have declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Thompson, aged 50, was shot outside a Manhattan hotel by an unidentified masked individual who fled the scene on a bicycle, later evading through Central Park. Surveillance shows him exiting the park and taking a taxi to a northern Manhattan bus station, possibly to escape the city. Thompson, a father of two, had a notable 20-year tenure at UnitedHealth and was in New York for a company event.

The company's spokesperson offered no comments on recent developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)