Withdrawal Agreement Secures Safe Passage for Kurdish Forces
The United States and Turkey have brokered an agreement to facilitate the secure withdrawal of Kurdish Syrian forces from Manbij. According to a Syrian opposition source, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have already vacated the city but must still withdraw from surrounding areas east of Manbij.
The U.S. and Turkey have successfully negotiated a pivotal agreement to enable the safe withdrawal of U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces from the embattled town of Manbij. This development marks a significant move in ensuring stability in the region.
A Syrian opposition source revealed on Monday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have vacated Manbij. However, efforts remain necessary to secure their departure from other strategic areas to the east.
The current focus is on extending this withdrawal process to encompass all targeted regions, highlighting ongoing efforts to mitigate tensions and foster peace.
