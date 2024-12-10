U.S. Envoy Intensifies Efforts to Rescue Abducted Journalist Austin Tice

The United States is ramping up its pursuit to bring home journalist Austin Tice, who has been captive in Syria since 2012. U.S. hostage affairs envoy Roger Carstens is currently in Beirut as part of this mission, the State Department confirmed on Monday.

Austin Tice, once a U.S. Marine and freelance journalist, went missing in August 2012. His disappearance occurred while he was on assignment in Damascus, reporting on the Syrian uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. Despite Syrian claims of not holding Tice, the U.S. remains determined in its efforts to locate him.

This diplomatic push underscores the ongoing and intensive measures the U.S. government is taking to negotiate Tice's release and ensure his safe return after more than a decade in captivity.

