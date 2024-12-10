Left Menu

Crackdown Continues: China's Ex-Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian Arrested for Bribery

Former Chinese Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian has been arrested for bribery amid the nation's anti-corruption drive. Tang, who was removed from his post and expelled from the Communist Party, was accused following recent investigations into other high-ranking officials. He was previously the governor of Gansu province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:18 IST
In a significant development, Tang Renjian, China's former Minister of Agriculture, has been arrested on charges of bribery. The announcement was made by the nation's highest prosecution authority on Tuesday.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate has stated that Tang's arrest was authorized following conclusive findings by the National Supervisory Commission. Tang, aged 61, was removed from his official position in May and consequently expelled from the Communist Party.

This rapid investigation aligns with China's intensified anti-corruption campaign, targeting several high-profile figures, including former defense ministers. Tang served as the governor of Gansu province before taking the ministerial role.

