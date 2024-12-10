Crackdown Continues: China's Ex-Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian Arrested for Bribery

In a significant development, Tang Renjian, China's former Minister of Agriculture, has been arrested on charges of bribery. The announcement was made by the nation's highest prosecution authority on Tuesday.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate has stated that Tang's arrest was authorized following conclusive findings by the National Supervisory Commission. Tang, aged 61, was removed from his official position in May and consequently expelled from the Communist Party.

This rapid investigation aligns with China's intensified anti-corruption campaign, targeting several high-profile figures, including former defense ministers. Tang served as the governor of Gansu province before taking the ministerial role.

