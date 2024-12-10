Tragedy Strikes BSP Functionary in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident
A Bahujan Samaj Party functionary, Dr Rambaran Sakhwar, was killed in a road accident when a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place in Ambah town and the driver was later arrested. Dr Sakhwar previously contested the Ambah assembly seat.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, Dr Rambaran Sakhwar, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionary, lost his life after a speeding car collided with his motorcycle on Tuesday morning.
The fatal accident occurred at 7.15 am in Ambah town. Sakhwar, who was en route to a local market from his home, was struck by the car while crossing the road near the NCC ground, according to Ambah police station in-charge, Satendra Singh Kushwah.
The car driver fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended, and legal proceedings are now underway. Dr Sakhwar had recently participated in the 2023 state assembly elections, where he placed third for the Ambah seat representing the BSP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
