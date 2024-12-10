Left Menu

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: Over 50 Women and Children Abducted in Kakin Dawa

In a shocking incident, a gang of gunmen abducted more than 50 women and children from Kakin Dawa village in Nigeria's Zamfara state. The rampant kidnapping in the northwest region is fueled by poverty, unemployment, and illegal firearms. Increased security measures are being demanded to combat these 'bandits.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In a harrowing development, more than 50 women and children have been abducted by a gang of armed men in a raid on Kakin Dawa village in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state. The incident highlights the lawlessness pervasive in the region, where kidnapping for ransom has become alarmingly frequent.

Zamfara police confirmed the attack occurred on Sunday, prompting the deployment of additional security forces. Witnesses reported dozens of assailants invading the village at midday, armed with assault rifles and targeting residents in a house-to-house kidnapping spree.

Hassan Ya'u, a resident who managed to evade capture, stated, 'Later we found out that they kidnapped more than 50 women, including married women and girls.' The community is now anxiously awaiting the kidnappers' demands, with growing calls for government intervention to quell the banditry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

