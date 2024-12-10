Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai Bus Crash Driver Held

A Mumbai bus accident involving a BEST bus resulted in seven deaths and 42 injuries. The driver, Sanjay More, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and is in police custody until December 21 for further investigation.

A tragic bus accident in Mumbai has claimed seven lives and left 42 others injured, prompting legal action against the driver.

The driver, Sanjay More, was detained and later arrested on charges of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder'.

The court has ordered police custody until December 21 as investigations continue.

