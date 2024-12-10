ISKCON Calls Out UNHCR: Address Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh
ISKCON Kolkata has urged the UNHCR to address human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh. They call for actions against fundamentalists causing unrest, highlighting global concern yet no UNHCR response. Bangladesh's Hindu minority, about 8% of the population, has suffered numerous attacks.
ISKCON's Kolkata centre has issued an appeal to the UNHCR, urging it to acknowledge and address the violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh. This call to action comes as human rights abuses leave communities in distress.
ISKCON Kolkata's spokesperson, Radharamn Das, highlights the need for the interim government in Bangladesh to take decisive actions against fundamentalists causing instability. On Human Rights Day, Das expressed concern over the lack of response from the UNHCR, despite international attention from figures like US and UK MPs.
Fundamentalist threats to Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have intensified, prompting ISKCON to demand safety and support for vulnerable communities. Bangladesh's Hindu minority, representing roughly 8% of the population, has faced over 200 targeted attacks since the fall of the previous government.
