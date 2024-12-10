Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Nurse's Life in Delhi

A tragic road accident in Delhi's Rohini area resulted in the death of a nurse from Lady Hardinge Medical College and injuries to a dentist. The incident involved a head-on collision between a Santro and a Scorpio. The police are investigating the case and seeking the absconding Scorpio driver.

Updated: 10-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:29 IST
A fatal road accident occurred in the Begampur area of Delhi's Rohini, leading to the death of a nurse and injuries to a dentist. According to the police, the cars involved were found severely damaged at the scene, indicating a head-on collision.

The incident claimed the life of 47-year-old Jyoti, a staff nurse at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, while her companion Vijayant, a dentist, sustained serious injuries. The two were traveling in a Santro when they collided with an SUV. The Scorpio driver responsible for the crash is currently missing.

Authorities have launched an investigation, registering an FIR at the local police station. CCTV footage is being reviewed in an effort to track the sequence of events and arrest the absentee driver. Meanwhile, Vijayant remains hospitalized, unable to give a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

