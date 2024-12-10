Farmers Gear Up for Delhi March Amid Government Silence

In a significant development, Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that protesting farmers plan to resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14. The decision, taken in a meeting with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, comes due to a lack of response from the government.

Speaking at the Shambhu border protest site, Pandher stated, 'We didn't want farmers blamed for avoiding talks.' The government has not communicated regarding negotiations, prompting this renewed push. Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike continues, highlighting the determined stance of the protestors.

The farmers' demands include legal guarantee for MSP, debt waiver, and compensation for victims of past agitations. As tensions rise, leaders urge protestors to gather at Shambhu and Khanauri borders on December 13, marking ten months since their agitation began.

