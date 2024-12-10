Left Menu

Farmers Gear Up for Delhi March Amid Government Silence

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that protesting farmers plan to resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14. The decision was made amidst a lack of communication from the government. Farmer leaders demand legal guarantees and compensations as part of their ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:05 IST
Farmers Gear Up for Delhi March Amid Government Silence
Farmer Leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that protesting farmers plan to resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14. The decision, taken in a meeting with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, comes due to a lack of response from the government.

Speaking at the Shambhu border protest site, Pandher stated, 'We didn't want farmers blamed for avoiding talks.' The government has not communicated regarding negotiations, prompting this renewed push. Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike continues, highlighting the determined stance of the protestors.

The farmers' demands include legal guarantee for MSP, debt waiver, and compensation for victims of past agitations. As tensions rise, leaders urge protestors to gather at Shambhu and Khanauri borders on December 13, marking ten months since their agitation began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024