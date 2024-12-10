Major Breakthrough in Laos Human Trafficking Case: Fugitive Arrested
The NIA, with help from the Delhi Police, has arrested Kamran Haider in connection with a human trafficking and cyber slavery case in Laos. Haider is part of an international syndicate exploiting Indian youths in cyber crimes. The investigation is ongoing, targeting the group's operations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a breakthrough in the Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case. On Tuesday, Kamran Haider, an absconding accused, was arrested with the assistance of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, marking a major step in dismantling the international syndicate.
Haider, along with his co-accused, was reportedly responsible for arranging flight tickets and documents to facilitate illegal border crossings into the Golden Triangle region. This region, comprising parts of Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos, is notorious for trafficking activities, according to NIA's statement.
The NIA previously chargesheeted Haider and four others, including Manjoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav, in connection with a network trafficking Indian youths and forcing them into cyber scams targeting European and US citizens. The group operated under the guise of a consultancy firm, Ali International Services. Haider was also allegedly involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency, further illustrating the syndicate's reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tourist Tragedy: Methanol Poisoning in Laos Sparks Outrage and Action
BMW hit-and-run case: Bombay HC refuses to release accused Mihir Shah, son of former Sena leader, on ground of illegal arrest.
Tragedy in Laos: Methanol Poisoning Claims Lives of Tourists
Jaipur Police Crackdown: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay
Seven FIRs lodged, 25 people arrested in connection with violence in UP's Sambhal: Police.