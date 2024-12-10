Left Menu

Major Breakthrough in Laos Human Trafficking Case: Fugitive Arrested

The NIA, with help from the Delhi Police, has arrested Kamran Haider in connection with a human trafficking and cyber slavery case in Laos. Haider is part of an international syndicate exploiting Indian youths in cyber crimes. The investigation is ongoing, targeting the group's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:52 IST
Major Breakthrough in Laos Human Trafficking Case: Fugitive Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a breakthrough in the Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case. On Tuesday, Kamran Haider, an absconding accused, was arrested with the assistance of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, marking a major step in dismantling the international syndicate.

Haider, along with his co-accused, was reportedly responsible for arranging flight tickets and documents to facilitate illegal border crossings into the Golden Triangle region. This region, comprising parts of Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos, is notorious for trafficking activities, according to NIA's statement.

The NIA previously chargesheeted Haider and four others, including Manjoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav, in connection with a network trafficking Indian youths and forcing them into cyber scams targeting European and US citizens. The group operated under the guise of a consultancy firm, Ali International Services. Haider was also allegedly involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency, further illustrating the syndicate's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024