Major Breakthrough in Laos Human Trafficking Case: Fugitive Arrested

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a breakthrough in the Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case. On Tuesday, Kamran Haider, an absconding accused, was arrested with the assistance of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, marking a major step in dismantling the international syndicate.

Haider, along with his co-accused, was reportedly responsible for arranging flight tickets and documents to facilitate illegal border crossings into the Golden Triangle region. This region, comprising parts of Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos, is notorious for trafficking activities, according to NIA's statement.

The NIA previously chargesheeted Haider and four others, including Manjoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav, in connection with a network trafficking Indian youths and forcing them into cyber scams targeting European and US citizens. The group operated under the guise of a consultancy firm, Ali International Services. Haider was also allegedly involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency, further illustrating the syndicate's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)