High-Speed Chase in Palghar: Foreign National Caught with Rs 31.20 Lakh Mephedrone
A 41-year-old foreigner, identified as David Oniaka Chidalo, was arrested in Palghar district after a chase. Police seized 260 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 31.20 lakh. The arrest followed a tip-off about a drug peddler in Achole locality. An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A 41-year-old foreign national was apprehended following a high-speed chase in Palghar district, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Authorities received intelligence about a suspected drug peddler in the Achole area, prompting increased patrolling.
The suspect, David Oniaka Chidalo, attempted to flee when spotted by police but was caught. He was found with 260 grams of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 31.20 lakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- foreigner
- Mephedrone
- drug bust
- NDPS Act
- arrest
- high-speed chase
- Achole
- police
- intelligence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BMW hit-and-run case: Bombay HC refuses to release accused Mihir Shah, son of former Sena leader, on ground of illegal arrest.
Jaipur Police Crackdown: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay
Seven FIRs lodged, 25 people arrested in connection with violence in UP's Sambhal: Police.
Bombay High Court Upholds Arrest in BMW Tragedy
Arrest in UAE Over High-Profile Rabbi Murder