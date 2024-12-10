High-Speed Chase in Palghar: Foreign National Caught with Rs 31.20 Lakh Mephedrone

A 41-year-old foreign national was apprehended following a high-speed chase in Palghar district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities received intelligence about a suspected drug peddler in the Achole area, prompting increased patrolling.

The suspect, David Oniaka Chidalo, attempted to flee when spotted by police but was caught. He was found with 260 grams of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 31.20 lakh.

