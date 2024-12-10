Left Menu

High-Speed Chase in Palghar: Foreign National Caught with Rs 31.20 Lakh Mephedrone

A 41-year-old foreigner, identified as David Oniaka Chidalo, was arrested in Palghar district after a chase. Police seized 260 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 31.20 lakh. The arrest followed a tip-off about a drug peddler in Achole locality. An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old foreign national was apprehended following a high-speed chase in Palghar district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities received intelligence about a suspected drug peddler in the Achole area, prompting increased patrolling.

The suspect, David Oniaka Chidalo, attempted to flee when spotted by police but was caught. He was found with 260 grams of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 31.20 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

