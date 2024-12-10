Thane Court Convicts Absconding Molester of Toddler

In a significant legal development, a man in Maharashtra's Thane district has been convicted for molesting his two-year-old neighbour. He has been sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment by Special (SC&ST) judge AS Bhagwat.

The accused, who was declared an absconder, did not attend the court proceedings after securing bail. Consequently, the trial was conducted in his absence as per sections of the BNSS, 2023, dealing with judgment in absentia.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 500. The prosecutor, Rekha Hiwrale, revealed that on April 7, 2010, the accused lured the toddler into his house by offering her a biscuit. The child's mother discovered them unclothed after hearing her daughter's cries.

(With inputs from agencies.)