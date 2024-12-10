Thane Court Convicts Absconding Molester of Toddler
A Thane district court in Maharashtra sentenced a man to three months in prison for molesting his two-year-old neighbour. The trial proceeded in absentia as the accused, declared an absconder, failed to appear after being granted bail. A fine of Rs 500 was also imposed.
In a significant legal development, a man in Maharashtra's Thane district has been convicted for molesting his two-year-old neighbour. He has been sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment by Special (SC&ST) judge AS Bhagwat.
The accused, who was declared an absconder, did not attend the court proceedings after securing bail. Consequently, the trial was conducted in his absence as per sections of the BNSS, 2023, dealing with judgment in absentia.
The court imposed a fine of Rs 500. The prosecutor, Rekha Hiwrale, revealed that on April 7, 2010, the accused lured the toddler into his house by offering her a biscuit. The child's mother discovered them unclothed after hearing her daughter's cries.
