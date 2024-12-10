Tragic Missile Strike in Zaporizhzhia: A City in Turmoil

A deadly Russian missile strike targeted a private clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives, the regional governor reported.

The attack, which injured five others, has left the community in shock as rescuers diligently work to find survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

This incident underscores the relentless impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian infrastructure and the vulnerable population in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)