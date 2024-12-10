Left Menu

Tragic Missile Strike in Zaporizhzhia: A City in Turmoil

A Russian missile strike hit a private clinic in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, killing three and injuring five. Authorities are searching for survivors trapped under debris, according to regional officials. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict's devastating impact on civilian infrastructure and lives in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:46 IST
A deadly Russian missile strike targeted a private clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives, the regional governor reported.

The attack, which injured five others, has left the community in shock as rescuers diligently work to find survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

This incident underscores the relentless impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian infrastructure and the vulnerable population in the region.

