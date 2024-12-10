Left Menu

Protest in Guwahati Over Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

On International Human Rights Day, Assam's Lok Jagaran Manch organized a protest in Guwahati condemning the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. They submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh's Interim Government calling for protection of minorities and condemning the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:32 IST
On Tuesday, a protest unfolded in Guwahati as individuals gathered in front of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to express concern over alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Organized under the banner of Lok Jagaran Manch, Assam, the protesters handed a memorandum to the Bangladesh Interim Government via the High Commission.

The memorandum accused Islamic fundamentalists and the government of targeting minorities, calling for their protection and condemning the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

