Protest in Guwahati Over Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

On Tuesday, a protest unfolded in Guwahati as individuals gathered in front of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to express concern over alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Organized under the banner of Lok Jagaran Manch, Assam, the protesters handed a memorandum to the Bangladesh Interim Government via the High Commission.

The memorandum accused Islamic fundamentalists and the government of targeting minorities, calling for their protection and condemning the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)