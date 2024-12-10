Samosa Saga: A Distraction Amidst Himachal's Law-and-Order Crisis

In Himachal Pradesh, tensions escalate as the BJP takes aim at the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting serious law-and-order matters. The controversy centers around an inquiry into an incident where samosas were mistakenly served to the security team of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

BJP leaders argue that the state's CID is overly focused on this trivial issue instead of addressing more pressing concerns like mafia activities. Despite a month passing since the incident, CID officers are still investigating, reportedly taking mobile phones from involved personnel for forensic examination.

Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma criticizes the state's celebration practices, claiming the public suffers while the government remains distracted. Sharma suggests the Congress-led state's inability to handle increasing unrest and insecurity, further citing incidents of phone tapping and targeting of journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)