Left Menu

Samosa Saga: A Distraction Amidst Himachal's Law-and-Order Crisis

The BJP criticizes the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for prioritizing a samosa-related inquiry over pressing law-and-order issues. The BJP alleges that mafias thrive in the state while authorities are entangled in a probe about samosas mistakenly served to security staff instead of the chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilong | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:49 IST
Samosa Saga: A Distraction Amidst Himachal's Law-and-Order Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, tensions escalate as the BJP takes aim at the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting serious law-and-order matters. The controversy centers around an inquiry into an incident where samosas were mistakenly served to the security team of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

BJP leaders argue that the state's CID is overly focused on this trivial issue instead of addressing more pressing concerns like mafia activities. Despite a month passing since the incident, CID officers are still investigating, reportedly taking mobile phones from involved personnel for forensic examination.

Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma criticizes the state's celebration practices, claiming the public suffers while the government remains distracted. Sharma suggests the Congress-led state's inability to handle increasing unrest and insecurity, further citing incidents of phone tapping and targeting of journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024