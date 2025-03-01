Left Menu

Sand Mafia Clash: Gunfire Erupts in Bihar's Jamui District

Unidentified members of a sand mafia allegedly fired at a police team during raids on illegal mining in Bihar's Jamui district. No one was injured, and the accused fled with tractors. A tractor was seized, and a case was filed as police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified members of a sand mafia allegedly opened fire on a police team during an operation in Bihar's Jamui district, officials reported on Saturday. These raids were conducted at Patauna-Daulatpur ghat following information about illegal sand mining activities.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The police, acting on a tip, confronted individuals engaged in illegal sand mining. About eight to ten tractors were rounded up by police personnel, when the group opened fire, prompting a return of fire by the police.

Despite the exchange, the suspects managed to escape, leaving behind one tractor, which has been seized by authorities. An investigation is underway, with a manhunt launched to apprehend the accused, according to a statement from Jamui Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

