Hooda Accuses BJP of Protecting 'Paper Leak Mafia' Amid Haryana's Growing Scandals

In a scathing address, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the ruling BJP government for allegedly shielding a 'paper leak mafia' and increasing corruption in the state. Hooda accused the government of consistent mismanagement and a failure to deliver on election promises over the past decade.

Hooda pointed out that no major industries or institutions have been established under the BJP's tenure, leading to heightened unemployment and crime. He further complained about the growing state debt, stating that citizens no longer expect positive changes from the upcoming Budget Session.

Additionally, Hooda called for the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming municipal elections, citing concerns over the machines' vulnerability to manipulation, which he notes is a practice followed even in developed countries like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)