Warplanes in the Skies: Rising Tensions Between China and Taiwan

China's government has declared its intention to take 'necessary measures' to safeguard its sovereignty amidst rising military tensions with Taiwan. On Wednesday, Taiwan reported increased sightings of Chinese warplanes near the island, signaling heightened regional instability and a potential escalation in hostilities.

The surge in Chinese military maneuvers is seen as a direct message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, following President Lai Ching-te's recent visit to the Pacific. Taiwan's defense ministry has observed China's largest navy fleet in regional waters in nearly 30 years, posing a significant threat.

Amid these developments, the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing emphasized vigilance against separatism. While no official confirmation of exercises has been released by China, Taipei continues to monitor the situation closely, noting a mix of military aircraft and navy vessels in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)