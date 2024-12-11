Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari Fights Extradition in London

Sanjay Bhandari, a consultant in the defence sector, is appealing an extradition order to India on charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The case is being heard in the UK High Court, focusing on legal grounds and potential risks in Indian prisons. The hearing lasts three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:37 IST
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari Fights Extradition in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sanjay Bhandari, a prominent consultant in the defence sector, is embroiled in a legal battle at London's High Court, contesting an extradition order to India. The 62-year-old faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

Bhandari's team successfully secured permission to appeal a 2022 ruling by the Westminster Magistrates' Court, which had earlier cleared his extradition. The High Court hearing, now underway, is expected to last three days with a judgment anticipated early next year.

Focusing on the legality of extradition, the defence raised concerns about prison conditions in India, specifically highlighting the potential for violence at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The Crown Prosecution Service, representing Indian authorities, is set to challenge these claims, arguing the conduct falls under "fraud by false representation" within English law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024