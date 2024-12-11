High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari Fights Extradition in London

Sanjay Bhandari, a prominent consultant in the defence sector, is embroiled in a legal battle at London's High Court, contesting an extradition order to India. The 62-year-old faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

Bhandari's team successfully secured permission to appeal a 2022 ruling by the Westminster Magistrates' Court, which had earlier cleared his extradition. The High Court hearing, now underway, is expected to last three days with a judgment anticipated early next year.

Focusing on the legality of extradition, the defence raised concerns about prison conditions in India, specifically highlighting the potential for violence at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The Crown Prosecution Service, representing Indian authorities, is set to challenge these claims, arguing the conduct falls under "fraud by false representation" within English law.

(With inputs from agencies.)