Tensions Mount as China's Military Escalates Activity Near Taiwan

China has intensified its military presence around Taiwan, issuing a strong signal potentially aimed at the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration. Taiwan reported an uptick in Chinese warplanes and navy vessels, prompting calls from Taipei for Beijing to cease what it described as provocative acts.

A senior official in Taiwan assessed the military increase as an effort to communicate directly with the new U.S. administration rather than a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's recent international tour. Meanwhile, the region's security personnel noted the unprecedented scale of Chinese military operations, pressing their concerns over regional stability.

Beijing has asserted its right to take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty. A spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office highlighted vigilance against Taiwan's separatist movements. Despite this, Taiwan's government condemns such military maneuvers, arguing for their nation's right to international engagement without intimidation from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)