Jharkhand's Path to Progress: Federal Cooperation and Social Equity

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar emphasized the importance of collaboration between the state and central government for the state's development. In his first address at the Jharkhand assembly, he highlighted the government's commitment to upholding federalism, addressing social equity, and reclaiming financial dues from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:01 IST
In a pivotal address during the inaugural session of the Jharkhand assembly, Governor Santosh Gangwar underscored the necessity for mutual cooperation between the state and central government to achieve comprehensive development. He reiterated the new government's pledge to uphold federal traditions and work towards the welfare of all citizens.

Governor Gangwar emphasized the mandate given by the people for a robust and stable government committed to social equity. By prioritizing the needs of the underserved, the government aims to extend prosperity and ensure equal rights and security for everyone.

The Governor highlighted the state's intention to seek legal avenues to reclaim Rs 1.36 lakh-crore owed by the central government. He also mentioned the ongoing effort to secure approval for a Bill to increase quotas for OBCs, Scheduled Tribes, and Scheduled Castes, as well as a Sarna religious code.

