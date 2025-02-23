Jharkhand Assembly Sparks Debate Over Corruption and Education

The Jharkhand Assembly's budget session is set to kick off on Monday, with the opposition poised to challenge the state government on issues of alleged examination paper leaks, corruption, and unemployment.

The session, which concludes on March 27, will see the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 tabled on March 3. BJP's Hatia MLA, Naveen Jaiswal, criticized the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance for neglecting electoral promises, emphasizing, 'The people's mandate is being disrespected.'

Meanwhile, the ruling alliance, in a meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, prepared for debates, ensuring members are ready for opposition questions. The budget marks the first for the Hemant Soren government since their electoral victory last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)