Jharkhand Assembly Sparks Debate Over Corruption and Education
The Jharkhand Assembly's budget session begins amidst opposition attacks on alleged exam leaks, corruption, and unemployment. The ruling coalition, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, prepares for robust debates, asserting fulfillment of election promises, as the budget for 2025-26 will be presented on March 3.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Assembly's budget session is set to kick off on Monday, with the opposition poised to challenge the state government on issues of alleged examination paper leaks, corruption, and unemployment.
The session, which concludes on March 27, will see the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 tabled on March 3. BJP's Hatia MLA, Naveen Jaiswal, criticized the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance for neglecting electoral promises, emphasizing, 'The people's mandate is being disrespected.'
Meanwhile, the ruling alliance, in a meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, prepared for debates, ensuring members are ready for opposition questions. The budget marks the first for the Hemant Soren government since their electoral victory last November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic State Budget Session Set for Kokrajhar
Hemant Soren Unveils Educational Reforms and Science City in Ranchi
Gujarat's Legislative Agenda: Key Bills and State Budget Insights
Uttar Pradesh Congress Criticizes 2025-26 State Budget as Deceptive
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Progressive State Budget for 2025-26