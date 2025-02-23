Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Sparks Debate Over Corruption and Education

The Jharkhand Assembly's budget session begins amidst opposition attacks on alleged exam leaks, corruption, and unemployment. The ruling coalition, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, prepares for robust debates, asserting fulfillment of election promises, as the budget for 2025-26 will be presented on March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:15 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Sparks Debate Over Corruption and Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Assembly's budget session is set to kick off on Monday, with the opposition poised to challenge the state government on issues of alleged examination paper leaks, corruption, and unemployment.

The session, which concludes on March 27, will see the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 tabled on March 3. BJP's Hatia MLA, Naveen Jaiswal, criticized the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance for neglecting electoral promises, emphasizing, 'The people's mandate is being disrespected.'

Meanwhile, the ruling alliance, in a meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, prepared for debates, ensuring members are ready for opposition questions. The budget marks the first for the Hemant Soren government since their electoral victory last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025