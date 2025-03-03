Nagaland Governor Highlights Progress on Naga Political Issue and State Development

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, while addressing the state assembly, underlined the progress made in approaching a peaceful resolution to the Naga Political Issue, stressing shared efforts by the NDPP-led government, tribal bodies, and civil society organizations.

In his discourse, Ganesan lauded the government's multifaceted advancements in agriculture, irrigation, and power infrastructure, noting the Digital Agriculture Mission's benefits for over two lakh farmers and the state's strides in organic cultivation, livestock, and horticulture.

Further, the governor outlined significant law enforcement achievements and industrial growth, including MSME expansions and rural upliftment initiatives. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also made an obituary reference to prominent personalities, including former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)