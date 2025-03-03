Left Menu

Nagaland Governor Highlights Progress on Naga Political Issue and State Development

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized collective efforts towards resolving the Naga Political Issue. In his address to the state assembly, he thanked stakeholders for their cooperation. The government has initiated measures in various sectors, including agriculture, irrigation, and power, aiming for socioeconomic improvements and regional development.

Updated: 03-03-2025 16:45 IST
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, while addressing the state assembly, underlined the progress made in approaching a peaceful resolution to the Naga Political Issue, stressing shared efforts by the NDPP-led government, tribal bodies, and civil society organizations.

In his discourse, Ganesan lauded the government's multifaceted advancements in agriculture, irrigation, and power infrastructure, noting the Digital Agriculture Mission's benefits for over two lakh farmers and the state's strides in organic cultivation, livestock, and horticulture.

Further, the governor outlined significant law enforcement achievements and industrial growth, including MSME expansions and rural upliftment initiatives. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also made an obituary reference to prominent personalities, including former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

