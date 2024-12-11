Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Rising Casualties Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday led to the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, primarily in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to medical sources. The attack on a house in Beit Lahiya claimed the lives of at least 22 people, including women and children.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that before the strike, 30 individuals resided in the multi-storey building, with several family members still unaccounted for as rescue efforts persist. The Israeli military has stated it is reviewing the incident report.

Earlier attacks on Wednesday in the Nuseirat camp and Gaza City resulted in further casualties, while Israeli forces remain active in northern Gaza, targeting Hamas operations. Despite efforts, militants continue to fire rockets into Israel, though recent attacks have not resulted in injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)