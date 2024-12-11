Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Rising Casualties Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians, with majority occurring in Beit Lahiya. Rescue operations continue as several individuals remain missing. Despite sustained aerial offenses, militants in Gaza maintain the ability to launch rockets. The conflict with Hamas remains intense and unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:02 IST
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Rising Casualties Amid Ongoing Strikes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday led to the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, primarily in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to medical sources. The attack on a house in Beit Lahiya claimed the lives of at least 22 people, including women and children.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that before the strike, 30 individuals resided in the multi-storey building, with several family members still unaccounted for as rescue efforts persist. The Israeli military has stated it is reviewing the incident report.

Earlier attacks on Wednesday in the Nuseirat camp and Gaza City resulted in further casualties, while Israeli forces remain active in northern Gaza, targeting Hamas operations. Despite efforts, militants continue to fire rockets into Israel, though recent attacks have not resulted in injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024