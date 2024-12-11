Left Menu

Kremlin Downplays Impact of Assad's Fall on Middle East Influence

The Kremlin has minimized the impact of Bashar al-Assad's fall on Russian influence in the Middle East. While acknowledging the change in Syria's leadership, Moscow shifts its focus to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing national security interests over regional dynamics.

The Kremlin has attempted to downplay the potential damage to its influence in the Middle East following the fall of Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad. The Russian government emphasized its primary focus on the Ukraine conflict, while maintaining communication with Syria's new leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters on Wednesday, stating that Moscow's influence in the region remains intact, as they continue dialogue with various countries, despite the leadership change in Syria. Peskov reiterated that Russia's immediate priority is securing national security amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's historical support for Syria dates back to the Cold War era, having recognized its independence in 1944. Despite challenges, Moscow's diplomatic network intends to sustain its longstanding ties in the region.

