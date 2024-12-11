Delhi Tightens Age Verification for Alcohol Service
The Delhi government has mandated hotels, clubs, and restaurants to verify the age of patrons with physical ID proofs following incidents of the legal drinking age being violated. The excise department's inspections revealed alcohol being served to underage customers, prompting stricter measures and a push for drug-free awareness.
The Delhi government has enforced stricter age verification protocols for hotels, clubs, and restaurants following violations of the legal drinking age.
Recent inspections by the excise department uncovered instances of alcohol being served to patrons under 25 years old, leading to a directive for physical ID checks.
The initiative aligns with a broader campaign for a drug-free city in three years, urging establishments to educate staff and patrons on avoiding substance abuse.
