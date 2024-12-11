Delhi Tightens Age Verification for Alcohol Service

The Delhi government has enforced stricter age verification protocols for hotels, clubs, and restaurants following violations of the legal drinking age.

Recent inspections by the excise department uncovered instances of alcohol being served to patrons under 25 years old, leading to a directive for physical ID checks.

The initiative aligns with a broader campaign for a drug-free city in three years, urging establishments to educate staff and patrons on avoiding substance abuse.

