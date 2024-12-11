Cyber Wars: The Battle Against Online Radicalization

Security agencies face significant challenges as radical elements increasingly use secure messaging apps like Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp, along with the dark Web, to spread radical ideology. This was highlighted by the government, indicating ongoing cyber monitoring efforts.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, disclosed in the Rajya Sabha that 67 cases of online radicalization are under investigation by the NIA, with hundreds of arrests and convictions. The government is actively identifying websites and accounts engaging in anti-India propaganda.

INTERPOL has introduced a Metaverse to assist law enforcement worldwide in combating online threats, including radicalization, potentially offering a new frontier in the fight against cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)