Cyber Wars: The Battle Against Online Radicalization

The increasing use of secure messaging apps like Signal and Telegram by radical groups challenges security agencies in combating online radicalization. The government monitors cyberspace and has taken legal actions against entities promoting such ideologies. INTERPOL's Metaverse aims to aid law enforcement in addressing these threats globally.

Updated: 11-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:45 IST
Security agencies face significant challenges as radical elements increasingly use secure messaging apps like Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp, along with the dark Web, to spread radical ideology. This was highlighted by the government, indicating ongoing cyber monitoring efforts.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, disclosed in the Rajya Sabha that 67 cases of online radicalization are under investigation by the NIA, with hundreds of arrests and convictions. The government is actively identifying websites and accounts engaging in anti-India propaganda.

INTERPOL has introduced a Metaverse to assist law enforcement worldwide in combating online threats, including radicalization, potentially offering a new frontier in the fight against cybercrime.

