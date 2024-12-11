Chikunga Praises Traditional Leaders’ Role in Combating GBVF and Progress in Women’s Empowerment

Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has lauded South Africa's traditional leaders for their unwavering commitment to eradicating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Speaking at the close of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign at Ntsimbini Sports Ground on Tuesday, Chikunga emphasized that the fight against GBVF must happen “not in the future—today!” The campaign, which concluded on 10 December, marks the beginning of the government’s year-round dedication to tackling GBVF in South Africa.

Strengthening Partnerships to Combat GBVF

Minister Chikunga underscored the importance of partnerships with traditional leaders, whom she described as uniquely positioned to drive community-based responses to GBVF. She expressed her gratitude to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and other traditional leaders for their involvement in initiatives like the Goodmen Foundation march in Durban, calling it a practical demonstration of Ubuntu.

“None of us is free until all of us are free,” Chikunga declared, reiterating the symbolic and practical significance of collective action.

The Minister also announced plans to collaborate further with organized religious groups, following productive engagements with the South African Council of Churches. This expanded partnership will amplify efforts to confront GBVF across diverse communities.

Guided by Data and Strategic Action

The department is set to incorporate recommendations from the recent South African National Gender-Based Violence Prevalence Study into its five-year strategic plan. The study provides data-driven insights to enhance victim protection, improve prevention measures, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Chikunga also stressed the importance of sustainable funding, noting ongoing efforts to secure resources from both public and private sectors to support civil society and other initiatives combating GBVF.

Celebrating 30 Years of Progress in Women’s Empowerment

This year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, themed "Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy Towards Women’s Development", reflected on South Africa’s achievements in gender equality and women’s empowerment since 1994.

Minister Chikunga highlighted strides in transforming traditionally male-dominated sectors. “Over the past three decades, South African women have shattered barriers in science, engineering, law, and aviation. Women have transitioned from shaping our constitutional democracy to ascending to positions of unparalleled influence, such as Justice Mandisa Maya’s appointment as the first female Chief Justice.”

Other notable achievements include:

Higher Education : Women now surpass men in participation rates, with graduates excelling in agriculture, entrepreneurship, engineering, and the arts.

: Women now surpass men in participation rates, with graduates excelling in agriculture, entrepreneurship, engineering, and the arts. Leadership Representation: Women hold 43.5% of parliamentary seats, a leap from 28% in 1994. In the current administration, 42.66% of executive roles are held by women.

The Road Ahead

While celebrating these accomplishments, Chikunga stressed the need for continued advocacy, funding, and collective action to eliminate GBVF and advance gender equality further.

“South African women have walked a long and mighty journey, both tragic and heroic. As we look to the future, we reaffirm our commitment to building a society where every woman and child is free from violence and has the opportunity to thrive,” she said.

This call to action resonates as the government pledges to tackle GBVF every day, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to protecting its most vulnerable citizens and creating an inclusive, empowered society.