Kerala High Court Revokes Bail in High-profile Political Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has overturned the bail previously granted to five RSS members alleged to be involved in the politically charged murder of SDPI leader K S Shan in late 2021.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas responded to a state government appeal against an earlier decision from the Additional Sessions Court in Alappuzha.

The court's ruling affects accused numbers 2 through 6, whose bail was revoked due to a lack of substantive basis in the original granting. Accused 1 and 7 to 10 remain on bail.

The court criticized the original bail decision for relying on an inadequate and mechanical consideration of the case details.

However, the High Court clarified that any new bail applications from the accused could be judged anew by the jurisdictional court, uninfluenced by this revocation.

The prosecution accuses the RSS members of organizing a fatal attack on Shan due to prior violent confrontations involving RSS and SDPI affiliates.

Allegedly, on December 18, 2021, the group chased Shan, leading to a vehicular collision and brutal assault that resulted in his death.

The defendants face severe charges including murder and unlawful assembly, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

