Misuse of Domestic Laws: Legal Experts Call for Reform

On Wednesday, legal experts raised concerns over the 'gross misuse' of laws addressing domestic violence and dowry harassment, advocating for a refined filtration mechanism, new gender-neutral legislations, and enhanced police training to deter filing of false claims.

The discourse follows the tragic alleged suicide of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who reportedly left a 24-page note detailing prolonged emotional distress due to marital disputes, multiple complaints against him, and alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge.

Experts stress the need for pragmatic solutions. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa labeled the situation as 'very serious,' suggesting alterations such as making some accusations bailable and imposing consequences on those filing false complaints. Meanwhile, Supreme Court advocate Ashwani Dubey and Advocate Samvedna Verma echoed the necessity for gender-neutral laws, advocating for legislative intent to balance protection and prevent misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)