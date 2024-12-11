Left Menu

Misuse of Domestic Laws: Legal Experts Call for Reform

Legal experts highlight the 'gross misuse' of domestic violence and dowry harassment laws, calling for gender-neutral reforms, and police sensitization. They suggest implementing a filtration mechanism to prevent false cases, emphasizing the need for balanced laws protecting all genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:54 IST
Misuse of Domestic Laws: Legal Experts Call for Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, legal experts raised concerns over the 'gross misuse' of laws addressing domestic violence and dowry harassment, advocating for a refined filtration mechanism, new gender-neutral legislations, and enhanced police training to deter filing of false claims.

The discourse follows the tragic alleged suicide of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who reportedly left a 24-page note detailing prolonged emotional distress due to marital disputes, multiple complaints against him, and alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge.

Experts stress the need for pragmatic solutions. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa labeled the situation as 'very serious,' suggesting alterations such as making some accusations bailable and imposing consequences on those filing false complaints. Meanwhile, Supreme Court advocate Ashwani Dubey and Advocate Samvedna Verma echoed the necessity for gender-neutral laws, advocating for legislative intent to balance protection and prevent misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024