Poland Calls for More Naval Policing in Baltic Amid Russian Threats

Poland is advocating for enhanced NATO naval patrols in the Baltic Sea to counter potential threats from Russia. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the need for broader international engagement at an upcoming NATO summit, citing recent security incidents as indicators of rising tensions.

The minister underlined the importance of increased defense contributions from European allies, including Germany and France, and highlighted Poland's commitment as a significant NATO defense spender. Concerns about the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House and shifting U.S. focus towards China have intensified European fears of Russian aggression.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also noted the EU must escalate its defense spending to a minimum of 100 billion euros, describing current levels as insufficient. Meanwhile, Norway's deployment of F-35s to Poland is welcomed, but further support from allies is deemed necessary for regional security.

