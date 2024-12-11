Syria's New Rule: Can Justice and Stability Coexist?

The main commander behind the ousting of Bashar al-Assad has declared zero tolerance for those involved in abuses during Assad's reign. Abu Mohammed al-Golani promises to track down and bring to justice anyone involved in torture or killings, according to a statement released on Syrian state TV's Telegram channel.

The global community closely watches Syria's new leadership as they navigate the challenges of stabilizing the war-torn nation after a brutal 13-year civil war. The country, under Assad's rule, was notorious as one of the region's most oppressive police states. Golani and his force, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the dominant power in Syria now, face the tough task of delivering justice while securing international cooperation and aid.

Installed by Golani's fighters, interim leader Mohammad al-Bashir is tasked with the colossal job of rebuilding Syria. Even as millions of refugees remain displaced and financial resources are grim, Bashir's vision includes unifying the nation, restoring basic services, and reviving the economy, currently crippled by sanctions and the lack of foreign currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)