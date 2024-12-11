Tragic End: Labourer's Life Cut Short Amidst Harassment Allegations

A labourer hailing from Bihar was discovered dead in a field near Jammu, in what police describe as a homicide with disturbing circumstances.

Authorities have arrested Balwinder Singh, who allegedly harassed the victim's wife, Meena Devi. Devi indicated that Singh tried to coerce her into an illicit affair, escalating tensions.

Following a thorough interrogation, Singh admitted to the crime, police confirmed. The investigation involved evidence such as a blood-stained grape hoe found at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)