Tragic End: Labourer's Life Cut Short Amidst Harassment Allegations
A 39-year-old labourer from Bihar, identified as Pappu Paswan, was allegedly murdered near Jammu. Balwinder Singh, the suspect, has been arrested. Paswan's wife, Meena Devi, revealed that Singh harassed her, attempting an illicit relationship, leading to a violent confrontation. The suspect confessed under police interrogation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:07 IST
A labourer hailing from Bihar was discovered dead in a field near Jammu, in what police describe as a homicide with disturbing circumstances.
Authorities have arrested Balwinder Singh, who allegedly harassed the victim's wife, Meena Devi. Devi indicated that Singh tried to coerce her into an illicit affair, escalating tensions.
Following a thorough interrogation, Singh admitted to the crime, police confirmed. The investigation involved evidence such as a blood-stained grape hoe found at the scene.
