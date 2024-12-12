Lula Undergoes Critical Medical Procedure to Prevent Further Bleeding

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled for a critical medical procedure on Thursday to prevent further brain bleeding, as reported by Folha de S. Paulo on Wednesday.

The publication, without citing its sources, revealed that the procedure aims to curtail blood flow to a specific region of his brain. This measure seeks to avoid the recurrence of bleeding that necessitated an emergency surgery earlier this week.

President Lula's health has become a focal point of concern, prompting this urgent course of action to ensure his well-being and continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)