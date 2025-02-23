Toilet Tech: The Rise of Rafaelo Procedures Against Haemorrhoids
Mobile phone use during toilet time is linked to increasing cases of haemorrhoids and anal fistulas. Doctors suggest poor diet and sedentary habits exacerbate these painful conditions. Advanced procedures like Rafaelo, offering quicker recovery, are recommended to alleviate pressure on hospitals.
Prolonged mobile phone use while sitting on the toilet is contributing to a rise in haemorrhoids and anal fistulas, medical experts have warned.
Doctors point to a lifestyle marked by poor diet and sedentary habits as exacerbating these painful conditions, calling for new solutions to address the issue.
The innovative Rafaelo procedure, offering faster recovery and same-day discharge, is being advocated as a means to ease hospital workloads and improve patient outcomes.
