Prolonged mobile phone use while sitting on the toilet is contributing to a rise in haemorrhoids and anal fistulas, medical experts have warned.

Doctors point to a lifestyle marked by poor diet and sedentary habits as exacerbating these painful conditions, calling for new solutions to address the issue.

The innovative Rafaelo procedure, offering faster recovery and same-day discharge, is being advocated as a means to ease hospital workloads and improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)