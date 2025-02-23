Left Menu

Toilet Tech: The Rise of Rafaelo Procedures Against Haemorrhoids

Mobile phone use during toilet time is linked to increasing cases of haemorrhoids and anal fistulas. Doctors suggest poor diet and sedentary habits exacerbate these painful conditions. Advanced procedures like Rafaelo, offering quicker recovery, are recommended to alleviate pressure on hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:39 IST
Toilet Tech: The Rise of Rafaelo Procedures Against Haemorrhoids
  • Country:
  • India

Prolonged mobile phone use while sitting on the toilet is contributing to a rise in haemorrhoids and anal fistulas, medical experts have warned.

Doctors point to a lifestyle marked by poor diet and sedentary habits as exacerbating these painful conditions, calling for new solutions to address the issue.

The innovative Rafaelo procedure, offering faster recovery and same-day discharge, is being advocated as a means to ease hospital workloads and improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025