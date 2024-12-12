Left Menu

India and Britain Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks

India and Britain plan to resume discussions on a free trade agreement by the end of January, after two years of intermittent talks. The British Prime Minister's office previously announced that negotiations would restart in the new year.

India and Britain are gearing up to resume discussions on a free trade agreement by the end of January, according to an Indian government source who spoke to Reuters.

The two nations have experienced a series of start-stop negotiations over the course of two years regarding this agreement.

Recently, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced that talks would be restarted in the 'new year'.

