Escalating Tensions: Russia and Ukraine's Missile Exchanges

In a move that further escalates the ongoing conflict, Russia has vowed to respond decisively after Ukraine deployed U.S.-made ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory. The Kremlin, through spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asserted on Thursday that there will be an appropriate response, though specifics remain undisclosed.

The situation intensified after Ukraine targeted a military airfield on the Azov Sea using six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles on Wednesday. This assault has reportedly pushed Moscow towards contemplating the launch of another intermediate-range hypersonic missile aimed at Ukraine.

Identified as the 'Oreshnik,' this hypersonic missile was initially fired by Russia on November 21 in retaliation against previous Ukrainian strikes using Western missiles. Despite the increased military activity, U.S. officials believe the Oreshnik does not significantly alter the dynamics of the conflict but acknowledge the rising tension it embodies.

