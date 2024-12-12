Left Menu

Conviction of Hong Kong Lawmaker Highlights Continued Crackdown

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting was convicted for rioting in a Hong Kong court. The charges stem from a 2019 incident where he was attacked by a mob at Yuen Long MTR station. Amidst a heavy crackdown on dissent, Lam received a significant prison sentence.

In a significant legal development, former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting has been found guilty of rioting by a court in Hong Kong. This conviction ties back to a widely publicized incident in July 2019, when Lam was assaulted by a white-shirted mob in the midst of intense pro-democracy protests.

The July 21 event saw over 100 individuals storm the Yuen Long MTR station, attacking passersby and journalists. Lam, a Democratic Party member, was arrested over a year later, facing accusations of inciting violence. He sustained multiple injuries necessitating stitches during the confrontation.

This conviction is part of a broader crackdown following the 2019 protests, which has reshaped the city's civil landscape through incarcerations and media shutdowns. Despite criticism from some international bodies, authorities maintain these actions preserve stability.

