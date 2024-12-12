Conviction of Hong Kong Lawmaker Highlights Continued Crackdown

In a significant legal development, former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting has been found guilty of rioting by a court in Hong Kong. This conviction ties back to a widely publicized incident in July 2019, when Lam was assaulted by a white-shirted mob in the midst of intense pro-democracy protests.

The July 21 event saw over 100 individuals storm the Yuen Long MTR station, attacking passersby and journalists. Lam, a Democratic Party member, was arrested over a year later, facing accusations of inciting violence. He sustained multiple injuries necessitating stitches during the confrontation.

This conviction is part of a broader crackdown following the 2019 protests, which has reshaped the city's civil landscape through incarcerations and media shutdowns. Despite criticism from some international bodies, authorities maintain these actions preserve stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)