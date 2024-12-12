Tragedy in the Dausa Depths: A Mother's Agony and a Village's Loss
Aryan, a five-year-old boy, tragically died after a 56-hour rescue operation from a 150-ft borewell pit in Rajasthan's Dausa. Despite efforts using drilling machines and oxygen pipes, he couldn't be saved. The incident left his family devastated and highlighted unsafe conditions in rural India.
In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a rescue operation in Rajasthan's Dausa village ended in devastation as five-year-old Aryan was retrieved lifeless from a 150-ft borewell. The 56-hour ordeal shook the village and highlighted persistent dangers of open borewells.
Aryan, one of five children of Guddi Devi, disappeared suddenly on a typically uneventful afternoon while playing. Rescuers deployed drilling machines and inserted oxygen pipes in a desperate attempt to save him.
The boy was finally pulled out last night, but hopes were dashed when doctors declared him dead. The incident has left Aryan's family shattered and raised questions about unfinished and unprotected borewells in rural areas.
