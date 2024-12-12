Tragic Borewell Incident in Rajasthan: Aryan's Unfortunate Demise
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Kalikhad village, five-year-old Aryan fell into a 150-ft borewell pit. Despite a grueling 56-hour rescue operation, Aryan was declared dead. His parents are devastated, as the borewell had been an unused, unfinished project for years.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking event in Kalikhad village, Rajasthan, five-year-old Aryan tragically fell into a 150-ft borewell dug years ago but never used. Despite a prolonged 56-hour rescue operation, Aryan's life could not be saved, leaving his family in profound grief.
The sequence of events unfolded on a Monday afternoon, leading to a massive rescue effort involving drilling machines from Jaipur, Dausa, and Sawai Madhopur. Multiple attempts, including pulling Aryan with a rope and constructing a parallel pit, ended in vain.
Authorities inserted an oxygen pipe and a camera for real-time monitoring, but environmental conditions posed challenges. Despite these efforts, hopes were dashed as Aryan was declared dead, sparking a surge of people converging at the hospital, managed by local police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Murder in Bengaluru: Young Woman Stabbed to Death
Tragic End to a Hero's Journey: Remembering Seuk Kim's Skyward Rescue Missions
Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives in Hindon River Plunge
Intense Security Operations in Poonch: Suspicious Movements Prompt Action
Tragic Ambulance Shortage in Palghar: A Call for Urgent Healthcare Reform