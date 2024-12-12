Left Menu

Sweet Smuggle Foiled: Gold Hidden in Toffee Wrappers Seized at IGI Airport

Customs officials at IGI Airport have seized over Rs 17 lakh worth of gold, cleverly hidden inside toffee wrappers, from a 22-year-old passenger arriving from Doha. The unusual smuggling attempt was detected during baggage X-rays, highlighting the vigilance of the customs officers.

  • India

Customs officials made a significant seizure at Indira Gandhi International Airport, intercepting over Rs 17 lakh worth of gold cleverly concealed inside toffee wrappers.

The contraband, weighing approximately 240 grams, was found in the luggage of a 22-year-old passenger arriving from Doha, revealing a curious smuggling attempt.

Alert customs officers spotted the hidden treasure during routine X-ray scans, underscoring the rigorous security measures in place at the airport.

