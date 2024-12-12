Blaze Erupts at Russian Shipyard in Kaliningrad Exclave
A fire erupted in the shipyard of Kaliningrad, a Russian port city, surrounded by Lithuania and Poland. The emergency services reported no injuries. The blaze encompassed approximately 100 square meters.
A fire ignited at a shipyard in the Russian port city of Kaliningrad, an isolated region between Lithuania and Poland, according to the state news agency TASS.
Emergency services reported no injuries resulting from the blaze.
The extent of the fire covered an area of around 100 square meters.
