Delhi Court's Crucial Decision on MP Rashid's Terror-Funding Case Transfer

A pivotal decision awaits as a Delhi court is set to rule on whether to transfer the ongoing terror-funding case against Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid to a special court designated for lawmakers. This case holds signifcant interest due to Rashid's political status and alleged connections.

The hearing, initially scheduled this week, was adjourned because the presiding judge was on leave. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously moved to seek special powers for the current court to retain the case.

Rashid, who was elected as an MP in the 2024 elections, remains in Tihar Jail since 2019 on allegations of involvement in a 2017 terror-funding case. The issue also involves prominent figures like Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin, further complicating the legal proceedings.

